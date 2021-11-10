Man dies after being hit by vehicles in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after being hit by two vehicles while crossing a busy Missoula road.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the man was crossing Russell Street near the Wells Fargo Bank shortly before 6 p.m. when he was hit.

Arnold says one vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the man. However, two other vehicles ended up striking him.

The man died at the scene.

Arnold says the drivers of the vehicles involved are cooperating with the investigation.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors for the drivers involved.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.