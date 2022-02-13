Watch
Man dies after head-on crash with semi in Richland County

Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 13, 2022
GREAT FALLS — A 20-year-old man from Glendive died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Richland County on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Dodge pickup truck north on MT Highway 16 just south of Sidney at around 5 a.m.

The man crossed over into the southbound lane at mile marker 47 and crashed head-on with a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a trailer.

The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The two occupants of the semi, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba, were not injured, according to the report.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

