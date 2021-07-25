Man dies after motorcycle crash near Lincoln

An Ovando man died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 200 near Lincoln on Saturday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

According to an MHP crash report, the 59-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson west on Highway 200 when he drifted off the road near mile marker 65.

The motorcycle went into a ditch, then up the other side as it skidded and rolled.

The man was taken to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula but died in transit.

The report said the man was not wearing a helmet, and road conditions were bare and dry.

MHP does not suspect drugs, alcohol, or speed at this time.

The man's identification was not released, and no other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

