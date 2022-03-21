Man dies in a crash in Sanders County

A 31-year-old man from Norris died in a crash near Hot Springs in Sanders County on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle crash happened at 12:50 a.m. near mile marker 20 on Montana Highway 28.

The man was northbound when his pickup truck crossed into the other lane.

The MHP says he overcorrected, went into a skid, went off the road, and hit a driveway embankment, causing the pickup to roll over.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the pickup truck and died at the scene.

The MHP report states that alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash

The name of the man has not been released; we will update you if we get more information.



