Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Man dies in ATV crash in Granite County

granite county crash.jpg
MTN News
granite county crash.jpg
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 12:22:31-04

A man from Anaconda died in an ATV crash on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Granite County.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Red Lion Road northeast of Georgetown Lake.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was thrown from the ATV and died due to blunt force trauma.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!