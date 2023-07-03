Man dies in ATV crash in Granite County

A man from Anaconda died in an ATV crash on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Granite County.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Red Lion Road northeast of Georgetown Lake.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was thrown from the ATV and died due to blunt force trauma.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.



