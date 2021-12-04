Man dies in rollover crash after car hits dog

BILLINGS — A 25-year-old Billings man died in a rollover crash after his car hit a dog north of Shepherd on Thursday.

The man was headed east on Mailbox Road near the intersection with Mica Road just after 11 a.m. when he hit a dog in his Audi QTO.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man then overcorrected and drove off the right side of the road.

The car rolled, and the man was thrown from the vehicle due to the impact.

He was taken to Billings Clinic, where he died.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Road conditions were dry and bare; the MHP report does indicate whether the man was wearing a seatbelt, nor whether impaired driving was a factor.

There is no word on whether the dog survived.

We will update you if we get more information.