Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County

(UPDATE, 2:28 p.m.) The Montana Highway Patrol has released a correction to its initial report. The agency originally said the driver of the truck - a 30-year old man - had died.

The MHP now says that the person who died was a 49-year old man from Washington who was a passenger in the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, and was wearing a seatbelt.



(1st REPORT) A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Monday, February 14, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the truck was westbound in a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer along MT Highway 200 near mile marker 85 at about 3:45 a.m.

The MHP says the truck drifted off the right side of the road and struck the end of a guardrail. The driver then over-corrected and crossed the road, driving off the left side. The vehicle slid down an embankment and overturned.

The cab of the truck struck a tree, and a man died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.



