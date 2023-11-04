Man dies in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in a one-vehicle crash in Flathead County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 103 east of Marion at about 2:45 a.m.

A 33-year-old man from Kalispell was driving a Chevy Silverado pulling a flatbed trailer with a Jeep Grand Cherokee on it east on Highway 2 when it crossed the center line and went off the road.

The MHP says the trailer with the Jeep on it rolled, and the Jeep launched off the trailer.

The driver overcorrected and the Chevy rolled on its driver side.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was "partially ejected," according to the MHP.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene; he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP report says that alcohol and/or drugs were not involved in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.