Man dies in Lake County crash

A Bigfork man died in a crash on MT Highway 83 near Ferndale on Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 50-year-old man was southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on MT-83 when the vehicle went off the road to the right at around 2 a.m.

The man overcorrected to the left, causing the Wrangler to roll at least three and a half times before coming to rest on the driver's side.

The man was not wearing his seat belt. He was ejected from the vehicle died at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Road conditions were damp, according to the report, and speed is suspected as a factor.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

