Man dies in Lincoln County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Lincoln County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 67 of US Highway 2 at about 12:25 a.m.

The MHP says the man was driving east in a Chevy pickup truck; he was the only occupant.

The truck drifted off the right side of the road and hit the back of a guardrail.

The vehicle continued off an embankment, rolled several times, and crashed into a tall tree stump.

The man, who the MHP says was from Libby, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter