Man dies in Mineral County crash

Fatal crash in Mineral County (October 26, 2021)
Posted at 9:08 AM, Oct 27, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-car crash on Interstate 90 between Alberton and Superior on Tuesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving west at about 12:45 p.m. when his Chevy Malibu went off the right side of the road near mile marker 58 and crashed into some trees.

The 38-year old man man died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

