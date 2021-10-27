Man dies in Mineral County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-car crash on Interstate 90 between Alberton and Superior on Tuesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving west at about 12:45 p.m. when his Chevy Malibu went off the right side of the road near mile marker 58 and crashed into some trees.

The 38-year old man man died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

