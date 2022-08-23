Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The Great Falls Police Department says the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 a.m.

The crash was in the vicinity of 15th Avenue South and 33rd Street South, near Russell Park.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, and the the GFPD is investigating the crash.

This is the fourth motorcyclist death in Great Falls within the last several weeks .

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



