Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Great Falls

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Great Falls
Posted at 8:06 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 10:37:42-04

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The Great Falls Police Department says the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 a.m.

The crash was in the vicinity of 15th Avenue South and 33rd Street South, near Russell Park.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, and the the GFPD is investigating the crash.

This is the fourth motorcyclist death in Great Falls within the last several weeks.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App