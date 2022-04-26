Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Missoula

MISSOULA — Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Missoula.

The crash happened along the 2600 block of South Avenue West just after 11 a.m.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold tells MTN News that no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott has identified the victim as 72-year-old George J. Hirschenberger of Missoula.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.



