Man dies in rollover crash in Carbon County

GREAT FALLS — A 67-year-old man died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Carbon County.



It happened on U.S. Highway 212 near the community of Roberts.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man was driving a Dodge Dakota SXT south on the highway at about 8:55 a.m. when the crash happened at mile marker 80.

A witness reported the vehicle began to fishtail, then went off the road and rolled.

The man died at the scene, the patrol said.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan identified the victim as James Fellows of Billings; Fellows was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seat belt and the roads were icy at the time of the crash; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

