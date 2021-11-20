Man dies in rollover crash in Lake County

GREAT FALLS — A Kalispell man died Thursday evening in a rollover crash near Ferndale.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Highway 83 at about 7 p.m. when the truck drifted off the right side of the road on a curve.

MHP says the vehicle rolled down a steep embankment and came to rest against some trees.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

The name of the 52-year old man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.