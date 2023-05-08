Watch Now
Man dies in Seeley Lake crash

Posted at 9:12 AM, May 08, 2023
A 36-year-old Arizona man died early on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in a crash in the Seeley Lake area.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was driving his pickup truck on Airport Road at 3:15 a.m. when he went off the road for some reason and crashed.

The man was driving south when he hit a guardrail, went back across the road and then hit an embankment with the pickup truck landing on its side.

The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

MHP reports alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

The man's name has not been released at this point.

