Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A 64-year-old man from Vermont died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 5, 2024 in Gallatin County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Cadillac XT4 east on MT-84 near mile marker 23 just after 9 a.m.

He reportedly was passing on a double yellow in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a GMC Sierra driven by a 38-year-old man from Belgrade.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Bozeman for treatment.

On August 10, the Montana Highway Patrol reported that the Vermont man died due to his injuries.

The nature and severity of the other man's injuries was not disclosed. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash; alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

