Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County

GREAT FALLS — A 76-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Yellowstone County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Zimmerman Trail and Grand Road.

The MHP says that a 28-year old man from Idaho was westbound in a Ford pickup truck, and the 76-year old man from Billings was southbound in a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the pickup truck ran through the light and crashed into the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Billings Clinic where he later died.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released; the MHP says that the man was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, drugs and/or alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

There is no word yet on whether the driver of the pickup truck has been or will be charged.

We will update you if we get more information.

