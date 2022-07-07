Man killed in Mission Valley crash identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified 40-year old Matthew C. Edwards of Charlo as the man who died in a crash on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The crash happened on US Highway 93 near mile marker 23, about four miles south of the town of Ravalli.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that two vehicles were involved in the crash, killing Edwards and injuring two people.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. when Edwards, driving a Subaru Legacy, crossed over the center of the road while heading north and collided head-on with a southbound Toyota Camry.

The two women in the Camry - aged 34 and 21 - were taken to a hospital in Missoula with what MHP described as life-threatening injuries. The MHP has not yet determined if they were wearing seatbelts.

Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt, and the MHP says that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING NOW

