Man reported missing found dead at scene of crash in the Flathead

KALISPELL — A man who was reported missing 10 days ago was found dead in a rollover car crash. According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the victim of the crash has been identified as 69-year old Gregory James Wells of Kila.

Wells and his vehicle were found on Saturday, December 21, by Flathead County Search and Rescue.

The Montana Highway Patrol report, released on December 21st, states investigators believe the crash occurred on December 10th at around 9:30pm.

Wells was found dead at the scene of the accident on Dayton Creek Road.

The Ford Explorer was northbound on Dayton Creek Road and went off the road and down a mountainside.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle rolled.

According to the MHP report, impaired driving is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The Kila man was was reported missing on December 10th after last beeing seen leaving the Gold Bar Casino around 6:30pm.