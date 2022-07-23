Man seriously injured in rollover crash

BILLINGS — A man was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare following a rollover crash on Friday, July 22, 2022.

It happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 90 at the King Avenue West exit in Billings.

The man was thrown from the vehicle and sustained what Billings police said were life-threatening injuries.

The exit ramp was closed as the crash team investigated to determine how the crash happened.

The man's current condition has not been disclosed.

We will update you if we get more information.



