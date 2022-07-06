Man who died in a crash near Whitefish has been identified

KALISPELL — The man who died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish on Thursday, June 30, 2022, has been identified as Isiaha (Isaiah) Boyd.

Boyd, 22 years old, was from Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that just before 5:15 p.m, Boyd was heading east at a high rate of speed on Whitefish Hills Loop several miles southwest of Whitefish.

He reportedly passed a vehicle on a curve, lost control, and crashed into trees along the right side of the road.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a part in the crash, according to the MHP.

A GoFundMe account states:

Our wonderful friends Ken and Miranda Boyd lost their 22 year old son last night. Isaiah was an incredible soul. He had a laugh that made you even in your worst mood, laugh along with him. His smile touched your heart and his eyes always had a twinkle of mischief in them. He grew up here in Libby, riding bikes in the summer with his brothers and riding snowmobiles and sledding in the winters. He fished, horn hunted and went hunting with his dad. He spent time with his aunt and uncle in Washington, during the summers and was always around to help his grandparents. He graduated from Libby High School and set off in the adventure of life. He ended up in Kalispell working hard and enjoying life after work.

Click here if you would like to donate.



TRENDING NOW

