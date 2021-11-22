Watch
Man who died in Lake County crash identified

Fatal crash in Lake County on November 19, 2021
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:40:18-05

MISSOULA — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified 52-year-old Kyle A. Hawley of Kalispell as the man who died in a crash in Lake County on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that Hawley was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Highway 83 at about 7 p.m. when the truck drifted off the right side of the road on a curve.

MHP says the vehicle rolled down a steep embankment and came to rest against some trees.

Hawley was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader