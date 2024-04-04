MHP reports a crash in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash that happened near Belt in Cascade County on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. near the intersection US Highway 89 and McCoy Road.

The MHP says that at least one person has been injured.

Drivers are advised to be careful if heading through the area, and be prepared for delays.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

