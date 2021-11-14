Watch
MHP reports fatal crash in Cascade County

Viewer Photo
It happened along Grant Drive in Sun Prairie
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:07 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 22:43:27-05

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that emergency personnel responded to a deadly crash in Cascade County on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

According to the MHP, the crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m.

It happened along Grant Drive in Sun Prairie between Kennedy Street and Jefferson Street.

A person near the scene told KRTV: "8+ sheriffs and a fire truck. Roads are blocked off. No ambulance and no fire."

No other details are available at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

