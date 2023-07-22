Watch Now
Man dies in rollover crash in Missoula County

LOLO - A 50-year-old man from Missoula died in a rollover crash on Friday, July 21, 2023, along U.S. Highway 12.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 17, west of Lolo.

The driver of a GMC Jimmy was heading west when he lost control on a curve and went off the road.

The vehicle then rolled and landed in Lolo Creek.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Impaired driving and/or speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

