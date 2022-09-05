Missoula woman dies in two-vehicle crash

GREAT FALLS — A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a two-vehicle crash near the Wye in Missoula County on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened at about 2:45 p.m. on US Highway 93 North near the intersection with El Toro Lane.

According to the MHP, a Jeep Liberty driven by 79-year-old man from Plains was northbound on Highway 93 when he missed a curve, crossed the road, and collided head-on with a Chevy Trailblazer.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula, where the woman died.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

MTN News

According to the MHP, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

