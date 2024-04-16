Monday crash slows traffic in Great Falls

A two-vehicle crash on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls slowed traffic on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Witnesses said that the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the vicinity of 40th Street.

At this point, we do not know if anyone was seriously injured.

We have contacted the Great Falls Police Department for details, and are waiting for a response.



There is no word on whether any charges have been filed or citations issued.

Responding agencies included the GFPD and Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.

