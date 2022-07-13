Motorcycle crash reported in Great Falls

We received several reports of a motorcycle crash on Monday, July 11, 2022.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. and happened at or near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles and a Great Falls Fire Rescue truck at the scene.

No information about the crash has been released at this point by the Montana Highway Patrol, the Great Falls Police Department, or the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

At this point, we have no confirmation as to whether anyone was seriously injured.

We are working to get details and will update you if we get more information.



