Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a bear

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, after colliding with a bear in the Swan Valley at about 9:40 a.m.

The crash happened near mile marker 53 on Montana Highway 83, north of the Salmon Prairie.

The victim, a 66-year-old man from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound when he hit a bear that entered the road, according to MHP.

The MHP report states the collision was "unavoidable."

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet.

There is no word on whether the bear survived.



