Motorcyclist dies after colliding with deer in Lincoln County

GREAT FALLS — A man from Libby died after the motorcycle he was driving hit a deer in Lincoln County on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:55 p.m. near mile marker 33 on Montana Highway 56.

The MHP says the 58-year old from Libby was headed south on Bull Lake Road when he hit the deer, throwing him from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby where he passed away.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a helmet, and impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

