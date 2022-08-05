Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a tree

BILLINGS — A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a tree in Billings on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peachtree Road.

Overland was closed from Peachtree to Creekside Road as the Billings police crash team investigated.

Police said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man has not yet been released, and the MHP has not yet released any other details.

Robert Bhatt with Farmers Insurance says motorcycle fatalities in Montana have increased by 26% since 2019.



