Motorcyclist dies after crashing into an SUV in Butte

BUTTE — A 21-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Friday in Butte.

According to a news release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at approximately 2:45 pm on December 10th, emergency crews responded the crash at the intersection of A Street and Harrison Avenue.

A motorcycle that was southbound on Harrison Avenue collided with an SUV that was eastbound on A street and attempted to turn north on Harrison Avenue.

The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to St James Healthcare.

The man died as a result of his injuries on Monday morning.

The name of the man has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The news release did not indicate that anyone in the SUV was injured.

We will update you if we get more information.