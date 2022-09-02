Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck

MTN News
Posted at 8:56 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:05:13-04

KALISPELL — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday, August 31, 2022, after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell.

James Scott Clark, 47 years old, died at the scene of the crash that happened near the intersection of US Highway 93 and Tronstad Road, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. as Clark was northbound and crashed into the back of a pickup that was also traveling north.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

There is no word at this point on whether speed or impaired driving were factors in the crash, nor whether Clark was wearing a helmet.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

