Motorcyclist dies after Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — An 80-year old man died after crashing his motorcycle in Glacier County on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

It happened at about 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 24 along US Highway 89, near the community of St. Mary.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was southbound and due to "extreme" fog, he was unable to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road.

He was found unresponsive and later died due to his injuries.

The MHP says the man - who was from Makawao, Hawaii - was wearing a helmet, and that impaired driving was not a factor.

The name of the man has not been released.

