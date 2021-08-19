Motorcyclist dies following Ravalli County crash

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol says that a 69-year-old man from Stevensville died following a weekend motorcycle crash in Ravalli County.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, when the man lost control of his motorcycle near mile marker 8 of Highway 269 near Corvallis.

The man was taken to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.

He was later taken by helicopter to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where he succumbed to his injuries.

The MHP report indicates that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The man's name has not yet been released.