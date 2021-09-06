Watch
Motorcyclist dies in a crash near Plains

Posted at 7:46 AM, Sep 06, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died in a crash near Plains on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at about 7:45 p.m., the driver was southbound on MT Highway 28 going downhill on a left-hand curve.

The motorcycle drifted off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The MHP says the driver - the only person on the motorcycle - was a 55-year old man from Kalispell. The man's name has not yet been released.

The MHP does not indicate whether speed or impaired driving were factors in the crash, nor whether the man was wearing a helmet.

