Motorcyclist dies in Billings crash

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after crashing on the north side of Billings

Billings police said that Sixth Avenue North closed just before 4 p.m. from Main Street to North 14th Street for the investigation.

The motorcycle was seen traveling south of Main Street at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to police.

The rider was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, police said.

Police have not yet identified the rider or said whether a helmet was worn.