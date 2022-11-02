Motorcyclist dies in crash in Billings

BILLINGS - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue in Billings, the second deadly crash on the road within the last 24 hours.

No other vehicle was involved.

Billings police said the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West. Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.

Police told MTN News that the rider was a man in his 30s, and speed was likely a factor. He was heading west on Broadwater when he crashed, according to police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man.

Earlier on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle about two miles east of the motorcycle crash. Police said the pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run driver, and they are looking for the suspect.



