Motorcyclist dies in crash in Lincoln County

A motorcyclist died in a crash on on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, along US Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near mile marker 71, about 40 miles southeast of Libby.

The 33-year-old man from Libby was westbound on US Highway 2 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

MHP reports the victim lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and then slid 260 feet, according to the MHP.

The man was pronounced dead after approximately an hour of medical attention.

The MHP says that speed and alcohol are suspected to have been factors in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released at this point.



