Motorcyclist dies in crash near Belgrade

BELGRADE — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in a crash on Airport Road in Belgrade, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Road and Witt Lane.

MHP Trooper Conner Wager said a 51-year-old Belgrade man was driving his motorcycle northwest on Airport Road when he lost control navigating a curve.

The man overcorrected, was thrown from the motorcycle, and landed in the road. He died at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified; the identity of the man has not been released at this point.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to Trooper Wager. There are no indications that impaired driving or speed were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.