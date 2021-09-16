Watch
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Belgrade

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
motorcycle fatal belgrade
Posted at 10:39 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 00:39:45-04

BELGRADE — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in a crash on Airport Road in Belgrade, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Road and Witt Lane.

MHP Trooper Conner Wager said a 51-year-old Belgrade man was driving his motorcycle northwest on Airport Road when he lost control navigating a curve.

The man overcorrected, was thrown from the motorcycle, and landed in the road. He died at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified; the identity of the man has not been released at this point.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to Trooper Wager. There are no indications that impaired driving or speed were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader