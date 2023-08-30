Motorcyclist dies in crash near Whitefish

GREAT FALLS — A 41-year-old man from California died in motorcycle crash on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Flathead County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash at about 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Hodgson Road and Hare Trail south of Whitefish.

The MHP says the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, rolled over, and then hit a power pole.

The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or excessive speed may have been factors in the crash, and that the man was not wearing a helmet.

We will update you if we get more information.

