Motorcyclist dies in Ravalli County crash

A man from Washington died in two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was parked along US Highway 93 near mile marker 55 when he attempted to cross four lanes to enter a parking lot.

The 77-year old motorcyclist was hit by a Kia Sportage that was southbound in the right lane shortly after 5 p.m.

The man was taken to Bitterroot Health in Hamilton where he passed away. According to the MHP, he was wearing a helmet. His name has not been released at this point.

The 23-year old driver of the Kia was not injured.

The MHP is continuing to investigate.



