Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Billings

Posted at 9:11 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 11:11:31-04

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car driven by a person suspected of drunken driving on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Billings.

Billings police and emergency medical responded to crash at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Masters Boulevard and Molt Road in the northwestern corner of Billings.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was fatally injured, according to Billings police.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the driver of the car for a potential charge of driving under the influence, police said.

