Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Billings

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car driven by a person suspected of drunken driving on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Billings.
Billings police and emergency medical responded to crash at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Masters Boulevard and Molt Road in the northwestern corner of Billings.
The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was fatally injured, according to Billings police.
The name of the man who died has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the driver of the car for a potential charge of driving under the influence, police said.
