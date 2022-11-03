Motorcyclist injured after hitting a train in Billings

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after colliding with a slow-moving train as it crossed the road, according to Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.

Mansur said the 27-year old man was likely traveling at "roadway speed" and told witnesses he glanced away from the road before hitting the edge of the train.

Two MRL flaggers were on the road.

The driver was taken to a hospital with a possible leg injury, according to police.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

