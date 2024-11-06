Multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic in Great Falls

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Great Falls.

The collision is along the 3100 block of 10th Avenue South and happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Great Falls Police Department says that three or four vehicles are involved, and that at least one person has been injured.

According to the GFPD, the crash is affecting traffic in the eastbound lanes.



Responding agencies include the GFPD and Great Falls Fire Rescue.

The GFPD asks that drivers use extra caution when navigating around the crash scene and emergency vehicles, and follow all instructions from first responders.

There is no word on the suspected cause of the crash at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

