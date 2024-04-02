Watch Now
No serious injuries in Monday crash

Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 15:27:23-04

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash along Old Havre Highway on the afternoon of Monday, April 1, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of 25th Avenue NE and involved a semi truck carrying a load, and a passenger car.

There were no serious injuries.

There is no word on the suspected cause of the crash, nor whether either driver was cited.

