No serious injuries in Monday crash

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash along Old Havre Highway on the afternoon of Monday, April 1, 2024.
It happened near the intersection of 25th Avenue NE and involved a semi truck carrying a load, and a passenger car.
There were no serious injuries.
There is no word on the suspected cause of the crash, nor whether either driver was cited.
- Who is performing at the MT State Fair?
- Obituary: Olivia "Yaya" Ruth Baroch
- Blackfeet Nation: 'Lily Gladstone Day'
- 1 dead, 3 injured in Cascade County crash