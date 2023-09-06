No serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Great Falls

A multi-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, backed up traffic for a while.

It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of River Drive North and the Ninth Street Bridge.

A police officer at the scene told KRTV that that it was a "regular collision" and there were no serious injuries.

Southbound traffic was briefly blocked, with police officers providing traffic control until the scene was clear.

There is no word on whether any of the drivers involved were cited.

We will update you if we get more information.

