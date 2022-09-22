Officials release name of Park City teen who drowned after a crash

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officials identified Marshall Tucker Edwards as the Park City teen who died in a weekend crash near Laurel.

Edwards, 16 years old, died following the crash around midnight Saturday on Old Highway 10.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Edwards was driving west on Old Highway 10 in a Honda Accord.

Near the intersection with 21st Avenue West, for some reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then back on the road, and slid sideways.

The car then went off the left side of the road, rotated, and crashed into a tree, coming to rest on its roof, partially submerged in water.

Authorities said Edwards drowned.

A 16-year-old male passenger in the car was injured.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts and MHP says wet roads and speed were factors in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.



TRENDING ARTICLES

