One dead, one injured in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Baxter Lane and Monforton School Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 35-year old male driver and a 43-year old male passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee were westbound on Baxter Lane.

The Jeep went off the south side of the road and through a ditch, and then went through a fence, crashing into a corner post.

The post went through the windshield, hitting the passenger in the head.

The Jeep kept going until it crashed into a tree.

Both occupants were taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where the passenger died due to his injuries. His name has not been released.

According to the MHP, passenger was wearing a seatbelt; the driver was not.

The MHP report states that drugs and speed may have been factors in the crash.

