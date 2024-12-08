One dead, one injured in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
It happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Baxter Lane and Monforton School Road.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 35-year old male driver and a 43-year old male passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee were westbound on Baxter Lane.
The Jeep went off the south side of the road and through a ditch, and then went through a fence, crashing into a corner post.
The post went through the windshield, hitting the passenger in the head.
The Jeep kept going until it crashed into a tree.
Both occupants were taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where the passenger died due to his injuries. His name has not been released.
According to the MHP, passenger was wearing a seatbelt; the driver was not.
The MHP report states that drugs and speed may have been factors in the crash.